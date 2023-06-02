Plan for flat above vehicle workshop turned down

The vehicle repair workshop, MOT service centre and car showroom on Compton Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

In his application, owner Rajesh Takyar described 38-40 Compton Road as “a showroom” although the premises is more commonly known for carrying out vehicle repairs and MOT servicing.

The ground floor of the two-storey terraced property has mainly been used as a car repair shop for the last 30 years and has just a few cars on show, with the floor above serving as office space for the business.

A statement submitted alongside the application said: “Over the last few years it has become apparent that the upper floor offices are unsuitable for modern day trading, and therefore proposals have been drawn up to separate the two to allow independent living accommodation away from the showroom unit.

“These premises lend themselves to being refurbished and remodelled internally to provide upmarket residential accommodation. We therefore believe that a singular one-bedroom apartment for two people would be occupied easily.

“We would submit that the proposals shown in this application do not detract or adversely affect the existing building’s prominent position, with the principal and dominant façade fronting Conpton Road being retained.”

However, in refusing the proposals, planning officer Ms Alisha Paul said: “The local authority hereby give formal notification that prior approval is required and refused for the development described in this submission.

“Prior approval is required for the impact of noise from any commercial premises on the intended occupiers of a development. The adjoining building to the rear of the application site is in use as a vehicle repair shop and MOT service centre.