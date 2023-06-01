'We will miss our number 9': Tributes paid as talented Wolverhampton footballer dies aged 15

Myles Christie, who died aged just 15 following a cardiac arrest

Myles Christie, from Wolverhampton, died on May 24 following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Liverpool fan Myles, who attended Codsall Community High School, played as a striker for Brewood Juniors Football Club in the Walsall Junior Youth League, who he represented from the age of seven. He also enjoyed dance, music and fashion.

Devastated family, friends and teammates have remembered Myles for his radiant smile and loving, kind nature. The club have named an award in his honour, while a GoFundMe page has so far received hundreds of donations totalling more than £12,000 – including £1,000 from the club.

Steve Phillips, who coached Myles at Brewood Juniors, said: "We are all truly heartbroken by the events of the last week and our thoughts are with the family who have all been with us since Myles joined at under-7s in 2014.

"The award the club have created in Myles' name is so fitting as Myles has overcome difficult circumstances personally and developed so much as a player, but also as a polite, sociable, bright young man who always played the game with a smile on his face.

"All at the club were so proud of him. We will miss our number nine."

Myles Christie was a talented footballer at Brewood Juniors FC

Brewood Juniors chairman Mac Webb, who founded the club in 1975, said each season the Myles Christie Award would be given to the player who has shown the greatest strength of character during the campaign across all age groups.

School friends have arranged two balloon releases in Myles' memory, the first of which took place last weekend, and a tribute wall has been set up at Brewood CofE Middle School, where Myles attended previously.