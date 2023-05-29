Murder investigation launched after man found in Wolverhampton with serious head injuries dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with serious injuries in Wolverhampton on Monday morning died.

A man in his 40s was discovered with serious head injuries on Tettenhall Road this morning, which proved to be fatal.
Police were called to Tettenhall Road after a man in his 40s was discovered with serious head injuries at just after 7am. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're in the early stages of our enquiries but we believe this followed disorder in the area.

"A scene remains in place between Haden Hill and Clark Road while we seek to establish exactly what happened and why.

"We're examining CCTV and carrying out house to house enquiries but we remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 651 of 29 May."

