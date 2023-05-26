Tree cut down in its prime leaving residents and police bemused

The tree illegally felled

The tree was felled, without permission, in broad daylight on Thursday on Comberton Hill.

West Mercia Police are now investigating the illegal felling and have urged the public to get in touch if they saw what happened.

The substantial tree on the pavement outside the Dixy Chicken fast food premises was attacked at about 1.48pm.

Photos issued by the police show the tree, in full leaf, laying on the pavement by the pelican crossing. It had been part of the street scene for many years.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the offender involved. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened?