Police appeal for information on attempted robbery in Wolverhampton

By Paul JenkinsWhitmore ReansCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued an appeal for information about an attempted robbery in Wolverhampton.

Two men wanted by West Midlands Police

Officers from St Peter's & Park Police tweeted that they want to speak to two men about the incident which took place in Carter Road, Whitmore Reans around 11am on March 13.

They have issued a photograph and can be contacted via Live Chat, call 101 quoting 20/28534/23 or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

