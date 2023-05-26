Police appeal for information on attempted robbery in Wolverhampton

Officers from St Peter's & Park Police tweeted that they want to speak to two men about the incident which took place in Carter Road, Whitmore Reans around 11am on March 13.
#APPEAL | Can you tell us who these two men are?— St Peter's & Park Police (@StPetersWMP) May 26, 2023
We want to speak to them about an attempted robbery in Carter Road #WhitmoreReans, at 11am on 13 March.
Contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/28534/23. You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555. pic.twitter.com/jmvkqtakw6
