'It stinks: Monmore Green Stadium owners slammed by MPs for 'underhand' gambling lobbying

Premium
By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

The owners of Monmore Green Stadium, who are making Wolves Speedway Club homeless, have been criticised by MPs for 'underhand' lobbying tactics.

Entain are not renewing Wolves speedway lease
Entain are not renewing Wolves speedway lease

Entain Group, which own brands Ladbrokes, Coral and PartyCasino, publicly backed Government plans to make gambling safer while mounting a secret lobbying campaign to keep the current rules.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Speedway
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News