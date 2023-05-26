'It stinks: Monmore Green Stadium owners slammed by MPs for 'underhand' gambling lobbying

Entain Group, which own brands Ladbrokes, Coral and PartyCasino, publicly backed Government plans to make gambling safer while mounting a secret lobbying campaign to keep the current rules.
The owners of Monmore Green Stadium, who are making Wolves Speedway Club homeless, have been criticised by MPs for 'underhand' lobbying tactics.
