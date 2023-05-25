New eco-friendly energy centre to heat Wolverhampton estate

The Heath Town estate in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The low-carbon sustainable energy boiler house will be used to supply heating to 1,456 dwellings in Heath Town for the next 30 years.

Located on a vacant plot in Chervil Rise, it will replace the current outdated facility in nearby Hobgate Road.

Construction of the 300 sq m single-storey plant room, which will have an additional 198 sq m two-storey wing, will take place as part of the wider ongoing multi-million pound Heath Town refurbishment project.

A report to planning bosses from engineering and environmental consultants Jacobs said: “The current network supplies eight high and medium-rise blocks, deck access blocks and other existing residential blocks. The new plant will extract energy from the atmosphere via roof-mounted evaporators and internal heat pumps.

“The high-grade waste heat from the engine will be recycled to top up the system temperature, which can be further supplemented in exceptional weather by hydrogen-ready gas boilers. The evaporators, or dry air coolers, are located on the roof as this makes best use of the limited space on-site.

“Boilers, heat pumps, CHP (combined heat and power), thermal storage, heat exchangers and all other associated equipment will be installed on the ground floor. There will also be a provision for the connection to a temporary heating plant in the event of a total plant failure.”

The Heath Town estate represents one of the last stages of 1960s high-rise development within the city with some of its tallest residential structures. It was officially opened by Princess Margaret in 1969.