Man charged after gun, bullets, sword and drugs found in Wolverhampton home

The weapons and drug were found at a home in Fallings Park on May 17. After further inquiries, officers arrested a man on Tuesday as part of Operation Target.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We have charged a man after recovering a handgun at an address in Wolverhampton.

"Officers attended the home in Fallings Park to carry out a welfare check on May 17 and seized a firearm. Officers also recovered a number of bullets, a sword and a quantity of drugs.

"Following further inquiries a man was arrested on Tuesday."

The spokesman added: "Jordan McLeod, from Wolverhampton, was charged with possessing a firearm, ammunition, a weapon and Class A drugs.

"The 22-year-old is due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court."

McLeod appeared before magistrates today.