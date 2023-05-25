Man charged after gun, bullets, sword and drugs found in Wolverhampton home

The weapons and drug were found at a home in Fallings Park on May 17. After further inquiries, officers arrested a man on Tuesday as part of Operation Target.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We have charged a man after recovering a handgun at an address in Wolverhampton.
"Officers attended the home in Fallings Park to carry out a welfare check on May 17 and seized a firearm. Officers also recovered a number of bullets, a sword and a quantity of drugs.
"Following further inquiries a man was arrested on Tuesday."
The spokesman added: "Jordan McLeod, from Wolverhampton, was charged with possessing a firearm, ammunition, a weapon and Class A drugs.
"The 22-year-old is due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court."
McLeod appeared before magistrates today.
Due to the seriousness of the charges Wolverhampton Magistrates Court sent the case to Wolverhampton Crown Court, McLeod, of no fixed abode, will appear for a plea hearing on Thursday, June 22.