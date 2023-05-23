MP welcomes funding to help improve and upgrade school buildings

Stuart Anderson has welcomed the funding for schools, which will help to upgrade facilities

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson has welcomed the announcement of funding for St Bartholomew's Church of England Primary School and Wolverhampton Girls' High School, which have become the latest schools to receive the green light on projects to help refurbish and repair their buildings.

The investment is part of the Condition Improvement Fund, which will ensure pupils can learn in safe, warm, and energy efficient classrooms.

The Government has said that well-maintained, safe school buildings are a priority and the latest round of funding delivers on this, investing an additional £456 million in over 1,000 building improvement projects across 859 academies, sixth-form colleges, and voluntary aided schools.

Overall, the Government has committed £1.8 billion for 2023 to 2024 to improve the condition of school buildings, including £1.1 billion for local authorities, large multi-academy trusts, and voluntary aided bodies.

Since 2015, more than £15 billion has been invested to support the Government’s priority for schools to have safe, well-maintained facilities that support a high-quality education for pupils.

Last year, in March, it was announced that Palmers Cross Primary School would benefit from the Condition Improvement Fund.

Before that, in February 2021, St. Peter's was made a successful applicant to the School Rebuilding Programme, a key part of the Government’s commitment to transform buildings at 500 schools and sixth form colleges over the next decade, prioritising those in the worst condition and with evidence of potential safety issues.

The funding allocations will make sure that responsible bodies can start to plan ahead and get projects started to replace roofs, boilers, and windows – so that pupils and teachers can learn and work in a comfortable space.

Stuart Anderson said: “High-quality learning environments are a key ingredient in delivering a world-class education.

"That’s why I am pleased that more schools across our city will benefit from the Condition Improvement Fund, including St Bartholomew's Church of England Primary and Wolverhampton Girls' High Schools in my own constituency of Wolverhampton South West.

"This investment will ensure that pupils have access to enhanced learning environments so that they can develop the skills they need for their careers as we deliver on the Prime Minister’s priorities - including to grow the economy.”

Minister for the School System, Baroness Diana Barran MBE said: “Our Condition Improvement Fund has already completed over 11,000 projects, making a difference to pupils and teachers across the country.

"These projects help to create safer learning environments that make a difference to the quality of education for pupils.