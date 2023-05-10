Wolverhampton salon owner celebrates top industry award

Make-up artist Aimee Bremner and nail technician Mya Smith, with their finalist certificates outside the salon in Wolverhampton

Aimee Bremner's business in Wolverhampton was named among the best in the country at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Aimee Paige Makeup Beauty Studios, in Snow Hill, finished first in the category for the best new salon in the West Midlands.

The 22-year-old, who trained at Manchester-based Plouise Makeup Academy, said she was over the moon to receive the accolade.

"It's amazing. I couldn't believe it when I found out the salon had won," said Aimee, who is also qualified in special effects make-up for performers with a BTEC Extended Diploma.

"It's nice to have the recognition because it's been hard to open a salon and I really want it to be a nice, friendly place for people," she added.

The awards which aim to celebrate the hair and beauty industry and to support businesses, both large and small.

As well as Aimee, the salon's team includes nail technician Mya Smith, tattoo artist Jade Gill and hair stylist Yasmine Byfield.

"I think the customers are really proud to come to a salon which has won an award.

"The team is really happy - I couldn't do it without them," said Aimee.

She is hoping the award will be a welcome boost for the business and help to attract more customers.

"I would like to expand in the future so we can help more people to feel amazing," said Aimee.