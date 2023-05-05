Attempted murder arrests over Wolverhampton shootings after two children and woman hurt in separate attacks

An image of the car detectives want to identify

The first suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting which left two children injured on Shelley Road in Bushbury.

He was detained by armed officers after a car believed to have been involved in the shooting, which happened near a play area and a school in broad daylight, was stopped on Emerson Road just after 5pm on Thursday.

The 25-year-old remained in custody on Friday for questioning over the shooting, which happened on May 1. Both children are expected to make a full recovery.

And in another development, detectives have also arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in the Whitmore Reans area of the city last month.

The suspect was held by firearms officers who stopped the car he was travelling in on the M6 near Crewe at around 8pm on Thursday. Cash and drugs were also recovered from the vehicle.

He will be questioned after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive at around 1am on April 23.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital with a leg injury which was not serious.

A gun shot also damaged a window at an address in nearby Evans Street.

The shootings in Bushbury and Whitmore Reans are not believed to be linked.

Detectives investigating the Shelley Road shooting this morning released an image of a car believed to have been involved in a chase with other cars around the Bushbury area at the time.

An image of the car detectives want to identify

If anyone recognises the vehicle or knows anyone connected to it, officers urged them to do the right thing and get in touch.

Det Insp Francis Nock, from the force major crime team, said: “We’re making good progress on these investigations into these shootings, which have rightly shocked the community in Wolverhampton.

“Our absolute priority is bringing all of those involved into our custody and we’ll continue to work around the clock to make sure that is done.

“Three people, including two children, have been injured in these two shootings. I’d urge people to examine their conscience and do the right thing by telling us what they know about who was involved.”