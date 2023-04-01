Man charged with murder after death of 'loving and caring' woman in Wolverhampton

Sara Bateman. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sara Bateman was found at an address in Willenhall Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Her family, who asked West Midlands Police to release a tribute to the 50-year-old as they grieve in private, said they are heartbroken at the loss of "their loving and caring mum, sister and nan"

"There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling at this moment in time," they said. "She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed by us all."

A 41-year-old man, who the force understand was known to Sara, was arrested at an address in Willenhall in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of murder.