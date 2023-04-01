Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murder after death of 'loving and caring' woman in Wolverhampton

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged with murder after a "loving and caring mum, sister and nan" was found dead at a flat in Wolverhampton.

Sara Bateman. Photo: West Midlands Police
Sara Bateman. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sara Bateman was found at an address in Willenhall Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Her family, who asked West Midlands Police to release a tribute to the 50-year-old as they grieve in private, said they are heartbroken at the loss of "their loving and caring mum, sister and nan"

"There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling at this moment in time," they said. "She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed by us all."

A 41-year-old man, who the force understand was known to Sara, was arrested at an address in Willenhall in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of murder.

He was charged with murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was remanded to a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News