Trio guilty of murdering man shot dead in house over £175 drug debt

From left; Ravi Talware, Kevin Waldron and Scott Garrington. Photos: West Midlands Police.

Ravi Talware led a gang of masked men into the family home of "Gummy Twin" John Jones, in Caslon Crescent in Stourbridge, on February 25 last year.

The victim's brother, Sebastian Jones, tried to escape but was stabbed multiple times at the home after three men – and three youths – stormed into the property.

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

Talware, from Wolverhampton, was found guilty of murder, possession of a shotgun, possession of bladed articles and perverting the course of justice.

Co-defendants Kevin Waldron and Scott Garrington, both from Wollaston, were convicted of the same offences for their role in the fatal incident.

Meanwhile three youths, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were convicted of manslaughter, wounding, and possession of an imitation firearm as well as possession of bladed articles at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

The gang fled after the attack in a getaway car, which was later found burned out less than two miles away in Gibbet Lane. A member of the public found a bag containing the weapons dumped in a bin in Wolverhampton the following morning.

John Jones was found shot at Caslon Crescent

A murder investigation revealed Mr Jones owed around £180 to Talware.

Det Insp Laura Harrison said: “This was an appallingly violent attack which left one man dead and another seriously injured, all over a relatively trivial sum of money.

“A lot of planning went into this attack and it was thanks to great detective work by officers who recovered CCTV and were able to piece together the killers’ movements that we’ve been able to get justice for Mr Jones’ family today.”