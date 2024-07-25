Creative Laura gets the recognitions she deserves at regular Stourbridge venue.

She has released the book called 'I am not a Padlock' in which she tackles subjects through poetry as varied as a holiday she took in Canada, identity and body image, philosophy and nature.

Laura Liptrot with her new book

Laura hosts a regular open mic at Katie Fitzgeralds in Enville Street where the launch party was held and she was supported by former Walsall poet laureate Ian Henery who attended and performed on the night along with Steven C.Davis, Natalie Minaker and Lissy Keay amongst others.

She said: "This is my first traditionally published book, I have done others that have been self published but it is good that Tenebrous Texts have put their faith in this one which I am pleased with and which is already selling well, with quite a few sold on the night.

"That wasn't the idea of the launch night, it was to bring together poets in a small room and see them perform their work or that of other texts – I know many of them through other events and it was a nice way to mark the publishing of the book."

Laura has already performed at a number of events with Ian including at the new art gallery in Walsall, the Black Country Festival and earlier in the year the Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

Ian said: "I was delighted to be asked to come along and support Laura as she does so much to help others, she is a force for good and tireless in her support of the arts."

Ian Henery a former Walsall poet laureate performed at the event.

katie Fitzgerald's Open Mic takes place at the venue every third Thursday of the month from 8,30pm until 11.30pm. For details visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/katie-fitzgeralds/katie-fitzgeralds-open-mic/163393867633930/