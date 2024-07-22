Express & Star
Police appeal to find missing Stourbridge man to 'be sure he is okay'

Police are searching for a missing man from Stourbridge who they want to "be sure is okay".

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers are looking for 49-year-old Simon.

Have you seen Simon?

The missing man is described as being 5ft 10in tall, slim, with facial stubble and some missing teeth.

He was last spotted wearing a red t-shirt, tanned jeans and trainers.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Simon and asked anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting PID 448311.

