Police appeal to find missing Stourbridge man to 'be sure he is okay'
Police are searching for a missing man from Stourbridge who they want to "be sure is okay".
Officers are looking for 49-year-old Simon.
The missing man is described as being 5ft 10in tall, slim, with facial stubble and some missing teeth.
He was last spotted wearing a red t-shirt, tanned jeans and trainers.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Simon and asked anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting PID 448311.