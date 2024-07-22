Police appeal to find missing Stourbridge man to 'be sure he is okay'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are looking for 49-year-old Simon.

Have you seen Simon?

The missing man is described as being 5ft 10in tall, slim, with facial stubble and some missing teeth.

He was last spotted wearing a red t-shirt, tanned jeans and trainers.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Simon and asked anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting PID 448311.