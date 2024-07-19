Stourbridge author set to release debut spy thriller novel
Stourbridge author Chris Brown is set to release his first novel, The Z Affair, later this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local author Chris Brown has revealed that his new spy thriller novel will be released on Friday, July 19.
Set in 1971, the story follows Philip Trent, an ex-soldier turned government agent, working for an organization known as the 'Outfit', tasked with rooting out insurrection against the United Kingdom.
The 248-page story will see locations London, Birmingham, Paris and a secluded island off the Welsh Coast featured, while being his debut piece of fiction.
It comes in three versions with three different prices and was mostly written during the UK Lockdown.
Chris, said: "My book is called The Z Affair, its a crime thriller set in 1971 but it has many parallels to the modern age."
The paperback version will cost £10.99, a hardcover costs £17.99 and those that prefer using their kindle can get a copy for £3.49.
The new novel can be pre-ordered, here.