See all-new care home taking shape in Stourbridge with opening date advertised

Photographs taken by the Express & Star show the new Iverley Manor Care Home, operated by Barchester Healthcare, taking shape on the corner of Greyhound Lane and Norton Road, Stourbridge.

The works are being carried out by construction company Kori Construction, with an opening date of spring 2025 advertised.

The latest images show the building structure surrounded by scaffolding, with an aerial video showing a near-360 degree view of the building layout.