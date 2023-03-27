Wolverhampton building society branch becomes collection point for food bank

Alvina Ali and Keith Berridge

Yorkshire Building Society's site on Queen Street is open to collect non-perishable food items until March 31 to support Secret Angles Food Bank.

The charity set up its food bank in 2021 at the Park Village Education Centre in Low Hill to help residents whilst demand has soared over the years.

Steve Painting, manager at the Wolverhampton branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We can’t ignore the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on people from all walks of life here in our community and across the country, but we do want to use our central location to help Secret Angels boost their stocks to support the increasing number of people accessing their services.

“There are people in parts of our community without enough money to make a meal, so donations from anyone in a position to support the cause will be most welcome.”

Items can be dropped into the branch between 9am to2.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am to 2.30pm on a Wednesday.

Alvina Ali, founder of Secret Angels food bank, said: “We’re really grateful to Yorkshire Building Society in Wolverhampton for holding this collection, every can, packet or jar donated will make a difference.

"Now, at a time where our food bank is facing the soaring cost of living, the support is appreciated now more than ever before. We encourage anyone who is in a position to make a donation and thank in advance anyone who is able to support the appeal to help us continue our work locally.”