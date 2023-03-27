Sites across Wolverhampton to be reviewed under partnership with specialists

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 08/01/18.GV of City of Wolverhampton Council building. Civic Centre................

The English Cities Fund (ECF) has signed an agreement with Wolverhampton Council to identify opportunities which could help bring in "significant investment".

The joint venture is made up of Muse Developments, Legal & General and Homes England, and aims to identify sites which could become "exceptional places".

Both the ECF and Wolverhampton Council will now undergo a joint process of reviewing potential development areas, which could be used for homes and more.

Maggie Grogan, development director at the venture, said: “Wolverhampton is a city full of opportunities and we’re delighted to have signed this memorandum of understanding with the city council.

“This is a sign of our intent and ambition in the Midlands. We want to work closely with partners to find and deliver opportunities for growth and regeneration that benefit communities for the long term.

“Wolverhampton (Council) is an ambitious partner, with a clear vision for the city and the wider region, along with a can-do approach to growth. We’re looking forward to working with our new colleagues to help enable the opportunities for place-changing regeneration to come forward in Wolverhampton.”

Both parties joined forces on a Wolverhampton panel session at leading property forum MIPIM earlier this month, with the two now teaming up to drive regeneration. Areas identified could be brought forward and delivered by the partnership under future agreements – and bring in significant investment.

ECF was set up in 2001 to bring together the best of the public and private sector, combining the expertise and ambition of Homes England, the Government’s dedicated land and homes agency, Legal & General’s capabilities in delivering long-term, joined-up investment across UK property and infrastructure and the nationwide regeneration expertise of Muse.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: “ECF is one of the UK’s leading place-making and regeneration specialists. They have a strong track record of identifying opportunities and delivering value.

“We are excited to start working with the team to review sites across the city with a view to unlocking regeneration and economic growth.

“This will build on the multi-billion-pound investment already on site or planned across Wolverhampton and will also help deliver more jobs for our residents.