Councillors in Wolverhampton asked to thank West Midlands Mayor for securing devolution deal

By Thomas Parkes

Councillors in Wolverhampton will be asked to thank the West Midlands Mayor at a meeting this week after a "milestone" devolution deal was secured.

Wolverhampton Council
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the major £1.5 billion agreement with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) in the Budget earlier this month.

And now a Conservative councillor is set to table a motion calling on Wolverhampton Council to thank the region's Conservative mayor Andy Street, chair of the WMCA.

The move, which will see both Conservative and Labour councillors vote on it, includes a pledge to work closely with Mr Street on delivering the measures including in the deal.

Councillor Ellis Turrell, who represents Tettenhall Wightwick, said: "The 'Deeper Devolution Deal' negotiated between the Government and the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street presents some fantastic opportunities for Wolverhampton. It is a huge boost to the city and the wider region, giving more powers to local bodies and removing barriers to further investment.

“We were thrilled to learn that Wolverhampton will be the location for one of six new levelling up zones, with an exciting Wolverhampton Innovation Corridor being developed. And we welcome the removal of the so-called 'begging bowl' culture through the creation of a single pot of funding for the region.

“The Government has once again shown that it is committed to our city and ensuring it thrives going forward. With over £1 billion directly invested by Government into Wolverhampton since 2019, it is now down to Wolverhampton Council to deliver on these crucial projects."

In the Budget, the Chancellor also announced that the new Bilston Health and Wellbeing Hub project would receive £20 million of Government funding to proceed.

Meanwhile each area of the Black Country has been earmarked to house "levelling up zones" designed to drive investment and regeneration – and create more jobs.

Leaders have identified six areas overall including in Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Dudley and Walsall, which are backed by 25-year business rate retention.

The motion will be discussed and voted on at the authority's full council meeting on Wednesday.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

