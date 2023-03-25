Cordon lifted after man injured in shooting outside Wolverhampton College

The police cordon has now been lifted on Paget Road in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police had set up a perimeter on Paget Road in Wolverhampton, closing off the road and the area around Wolverhampton College on Friday following the shooting.

A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, and a blue tent was set up on the road outside the college just after 9.30pm on Thursday.

Officers from West Midlands Police have confirmed that investigations are continuing, with CCTV footage being checked for what the force says it believes was a targeted attack.

It is the second time in recent memory gunshots have been reported near the college, with two shots fired into a classroom in September 2020, one of the bullets leaving a hole in a window and hitting a back wall.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after shots were fired at a car on Paget Road in Wolverhampton just after 9.30pm on March 23.

"A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"We had a cordon in place that has now been lifted and we’re exploring CCTV opportunities.

"We understand that incidents like this are alarming for local residents, but we do believe this was a targeted attack.

"We will have extra officers in the area to reassure the community and we would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 4791 of March 23.

"Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know, not who you are."