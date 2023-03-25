Big night for Beverley as she celebrates milestone birthday

Beverley Knight celebrated her 50th birthday with a big party and show

Beverley Knight was on top form as she played a 50th birthday gig as part of her party on Thursday night in London.

The Wolverhampton-born singer put on a huge show at Lafayette, with friends and colleagues from all over the country and from as far as Los Angeles and New York, as well as from Wolverhampton.

Entertainers such as Lenny Henry, Jason Manford and Louise Redknapp were present, as were friends and family, and Beverley was given a birthday serenade and a cake from her husband James O'Keefe.

She took to Instagram to offer her thanks to everyone who had messaged her to wish her happy birthday, with her actual birthday taking place on March 22.

She said: My luvs!!! One of the greatest joys of my life was doing my 50th birthday gig and party last night.

"So many wonderful people showed up from all over the country and indeed the world from LA and New York all the way to my home town of Wolverhampton.

"My family and friends showed me so much love and my heart is full… But my feet are dead.

"I sang, I danced, then sang and danced some more.

"Thank you everyone of you for all your messages of love, I promise more new songs are on the way and I’m glad so many of you loved the little sneak peak last night.