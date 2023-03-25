Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Big night for Beverley as she celebrates milestone birthday

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

It was a night of fun and celebration for one of the region's best loved singers as she celebrated a special birthday.

Beverley Knight celebrated her 50th birthday with a big party and show
Beverley Knight celebrated her 50th birthday with a big party and show

Beverley Knight was on top form as she played a 50th birthday gig as part of her party on Thursday night in London.

The Wolverhampton-born singer put on a huge show at Lafayette, with friends and colleagues from all over the country and from as far as Los Angeles and New York, as well as from Wolverhampton.

Entertainers such as Lenny Henry, Jason Manford and Louise Redknapp were present, as were friends and family, and Beverley was given a birthday serenade and a cake from her husband James O'Keefe.

She took to Instagram to offer her thanks to everyone who had messaged her to wish her happy birthday, with her actual birthday taking place on March 22.

She said: My luvs!!! One of the greatest joys of my life was doing my 50th birthday gig and party last night.

"So many wonderful people showed up from all over the country and indeed the world from LA and New York all the way to my home town of Wolverhampton.

"My family and friends showed me so much love and my heart is full… But my feet are dead.

"I sang, I danced, then sang and danced some more.

"Thank you everyone of you for all your messages of love, I promise more new songs are on the way and I’m glad so many of you loved the little sneak peak last night.

"See you on the road on tour… In the meantime I’ll see you in Sylvia (2 weeks left!) xxx."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News