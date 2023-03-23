Notification Settings

Event to raise money for soldiers taking place at Wolverhampton's home of greyhound racing

By Thomas Parkes

Wolverhampton’s long-running home of greyhound racing is hosting a special evening to raise money for soldiers past and present.

Sgt Vicky Harrison with Monmore office manager Melissa Cook, kennelhand Pippa Murphy and racing greyhound Wayward Elegance
Monmore Green Stadium will welcome dozens of Army personnel for the annual ABF The Soldiers’ Charity event next Thursday.

Hundreds of pounds are set to be raised through the sale of restaurant bookings and a raffle on the night, while one of the 11 races on the card will be named the ABF The Soldiers’ Charity Race with a winners’ trophy presentation to take place afterwards.

Col Chris Comport, chairman of the charity's Staffordshire committee, said: "It’s been going on for 20 years now, having our annual fundraising evening at Monmore.

"The crowds at the track have always been very supportive of our efforts by donating to the charity and purchasing raffle tickets.

"The charity is the Army’s national charity and not only supports serving Army members, but also veterans and their families, so it’s a fantastic cause.

"On average, we tend to raise around £1,000 on the night – some years have been just under that while others have been around the £2,000 mark.

"Hopefully, this proves to be another successful evening and everyone who comes along enjoys themselves while raising important funds for a very worthwhile cause."

The evening is one of several charity events due to be held at Monmore throughout 2023.

Monmore office manager Melissa Cook said: "It’s always a pleasure to hold the annual ABF The Soldiers’ Charity event – a long-standing tradition here at Monmore now.

"We hope everyone coming along has a lovely evening and we can help raise a good amount of money for serving Army soldiers and veterans alike."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

