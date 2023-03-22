Wolverhampton food store set to close next month with dozen jobs put at risk

The Midcounties Co-op store is set for closure.

The Midcounties Co-operative branch on Stafford Road, near the Three Tuns island, will shut its doors on April 24 after a review was carried out by chiefs.

It comes after the company announced it would close the Your Co-op Food store in Kingswinford on April 15, with 30 employees put at risk under the plans.

A spokesman for Midcounties Co-operative said: "Our board regularly reviews our property footprint to ensure we’re providing the best opportunity to deliver for our members and supporting local communities across the Midcounties region. We continue to invest in our food retail business, having opened 14 new stores over the last two years, investing more than £7.5 million

"However, as a result of our ongoing review, it was identified in January 2020 that the Your Co-op Food store in Oxley no longer fits with the long-term strategy of the society.

“Despite the best efforts of colleagues, the site has been loss making for some time and as our lease is now due to expire, we have taken the difficult decision to close the store on April 24, 2023. We have entered into consultation with those 12 colleagues affected by the closure of the site and, where possible, will seek to identify alternative roles within the Midcounties group of businesses.