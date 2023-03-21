Design for new Wolverhampton East Park play area featuring 'splash pad' unveiled

Plans for the new play area in East Park, Wolverhampton. Image: Wolverhampton Council.

The plans for the park in Hickman Avenue include treetop towers, water splash play, a toddler zone with cradle swings and a trampoline, a junior zone with climbing walls and multi play unit, and a teenage area with pendulum swing and giant slides.

Other attractions include roundabouts, seesaws, wetpour tunnels, firefighters pole, rockers, springers and bucket and rope swings.

The play area has been designed to be as inclusive as possible with ramped access for wheelchair users, hand grips and tactile play panels.

Swings and spinning areas have been designed to allow children of all abilities and confidence levels to play alongside their friends.

The designs have been put together by contractors Wicksteed, based on views from residents who took part in the East Park consultation which was completed last year.

Overall, the council received a total of 259 responses: 44 responses from a household survey, 149 online and 66 from a face-to-face survey which took place in the park.

In addition to this, 15 responses were received for the young persons’ survey.

The consultation was carried out to gather feedback from residents on how £630,000 in available funding could be used to enhance the facilities in the park for young people, families, and residents.

Work on making the designs a reality is set to start soon with the site due to open in the summer.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “What incredible designs and what an amazing place this will be for all our children and young people to come and have fun.

“From a water splash pad that can be used during warm weather to gigantic slides, sea creatures, swings and roundabouts that can be used all year round, it’s the playground of dreams!

“Thanks to all the residents who took the time to take part in the consultation, the local councillors and our stakeholders and partners. You have played your part in helping to create an inspirational and inclusive space where all children and young people can enjoy the benefits of physical and mental wellbeing.

“One of the strong themes to come out of the consultation was how important it is that the park includes facilities that encourage children to be physically active and which can be used all year round.