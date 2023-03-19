Shoppers left 'sick' over food prices almost 17 per cent higher than last year

Four pints of organic milk in Sainsbury's now costs £2.15 - it was £1.70 last year.

The costs of staple food items remain gut-wrenchingly high – some having almost doubled in price since last year.

In Asda, a 550g pot of Bisto gravy granules costs £5.50, but last year cost £3.32.

Food and non-alcoholic drink products are 16.9 per cent more expensive than they were a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This means an item costing £7 then would now be £8.18.

The ONS kept track of how prices have rocketed over the last year, with dairy products among the worst affected. A kilogram of cheese cost £6.21 in December 2021, but was priced at an average of £8.32 at the start of the year. Two pints of milk cost just 92p – in 2023 it's hard to find the same product for less than £1.30.

500g of Tesco's Fusilli pasta has gone up by 25p.

Statistics from endfuelpoverty.org.uk show that in the 10 most well-to-do areas in the UK, 19 per cent of people said they found themselves unable to pay for food or bills by the end of most months, increasing to 26 per cent in the 10 most deprived areas.

Larry Hunt, who shops at Sainsbury's in Wolverhampton's Raglan Street, said he 'feels sick' over the amount that everyday shopping costs.

Heinz 'Classic Barbeque' sauce costs £3.35 in Tesco, when the same amount cost £2.13 last year.

The 75-year old said: "My wife and I are pensioners, so we are not too bad, but I feel sorry for those who can't afford such prices. What do they do?

"I have no idea how they manage, I really don't."

At Aldi on South Street, 19-year-old student Sophie from the University of Wolverhampton said the budget supermarket is her 'only option'.

Four pints of organic milk in Sainsbury's now costs £2.15 - it was £1.70 last year.

"I can't afford to shop anywhere else, especially as a student," she said. "I love shopping here though because it's so cheap. Sainsbury's, M&S and Waitrose are out of the question for me."

At Tesco in Marston Road, resident Güneş Aksoy remembered when prices were "half of what they are now".

The 45-year-old said: "Prices are ridiculous now, it is not acceptable. It makes me feel upset. Whenever I can I will go to Aldi, but it is good that some shops do the Aldi price match, at least that is one good thing."

Nescafe Original 300g has almost doubled in price.

Here are the current average prices of some staple food items and how much they cost in March 2022 according to comparison information from trolley.co.uk.

Sainsbury's

Milk, two pints - was 92p, now £1.30

Pasta, 500g - was 70p, now 95p

Bisto Gravy, 350g - was £2.25, now £4.50

Heinz ketchup, 700g - was £2.80, now £3.90

Cathedral City mild cheddar cheese, 350g - was £3.25, now £4.20

Medium sliced wholemeal bread, 800g - was 55p, now 85p

Long grain white rice, 1kg - was £1.35, now £1.45

Nescafe Original instant coffee 300g - was £7, now £7.20

Own-brand butter, 500g - was £2.95, now £3.95

Tesco

Milk, two pints - was 89p, now £1.30

Pasta, 500g - was 70p, now 95p

Bisto Gravy, 350g - was £2.60, now £4.50 (£3 with a Clubcard)

Heinz ketchup, 700g - was £2.79, now £3.90

Cathedral City mild cheddar cheese, 350g - was £3.50, still £3.50

Medium sliced wholemeal bread, 800g - was 59p, now 85p

Long grain white rice, 1kg - was £1.25, now £1.50

Nescafe Original 300g - was £5, now £7

Own-brand butter, 250g - was £1.48, now £1.99

Asda

Milk, two pints - was 95p, now £1.30

Pasta, 500g - was 70p, now 95p

Bisto Gravy, 350g - was £2, now £4.50

Heinz ketchup, 700g - was £2.79, now £3.90

Cathedral City mild cheddar cheese, 350g - was £2.75, now £2.70

Medium sliced wholemeal bread, 800g - was 58p, now 95p

Long grain white rice, 1kg - was £1.18, now £1.50

Nescafe Original, 300g - was £5, now £6

Own-brand butter, 250g - was £1.55, now £1.99

Morrisons

Milk, two pints - was 95p, now £1.30

Pasta, 500g - was 75p, now 95p

Own-brand chicken gravy, 500g - was £1.49, now £2.49

Heinz ketchup, 700g - was £2.80, now £3.50

Cathedral City mild cheddar cheese, 350g - was £2.50, now £3

Medium sliced wholemeal bread, 800g - was 59p, now 85p

Long grain white rice, 1kg - was £1.20, now £1.35

Nescafe Original, 300g - was £5, now £8