Smoke from near the railway at Wolverhampton. Photo: Luke Powell

West Midlands Fire Service was called to Lower Horseley Fields at 8.02am.

A spokesperson for the service said it received several phone calls from members of the public. Crews from Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Bilston, Willenhall and Wednesbury have been sent to the scene.

Passengers on passing trains reported seeing black smoke billowing out.

Train companies have said that the fire has blocked all lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.