Wolverhampton surpasses national average for good and outstanding schools

Some 89 per cent of city schools with a current Ofsted judgment are Good or Outstanding according to inspectors – an increase of 19 percentage points since 2014.

In comparison, 86 per cent of schools in the West Midlands are rated Good or Outstanding, as are 88 per cent nationally.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "As a council, we are determined that our city's children and young people are given the best possible education.

"The latest data from Ofsted shows that we are in an excellent position, with more pupils in Wolverhampton now able to attend Good or Outstanding schools than ever before.

"This is thanks to the hard work of leaders, teachers, governors, pupils and parents, as well as sustained investment in education by the council over the last decade, including giving additional support to those schools that need to get better.

"This intensive intervention, which sees advisers from the council's Education Excellence team working with school leadership teams and governors to plan, deliver and monitor progress, has already helped to bring about a noticeable increase in standards over recent years.