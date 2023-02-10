New images reveal £6m 'box space' planned for Wolverhampton city centre

Computer generated images show what the shipping container-style venue could like, subject to final designs and planning approval.

Chiefs have said derelict shops at 1-7a Cleveland Street will be bulldozed under the scheme which bosses are hoping will attract "thousands of visitors" next year.

It marks the latest push to regenerate the city which has been touted for development for a number of years, including through the £55 million Westside scheme.

The major development was replaced with a project called City Centre West which includes this new scheme and the controversial £15.7m works on Victoria Street.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: "This is a major milestone in the exciting transformation of the west of the city centre that will boost footfall and create invaluable employment and business opportunities.

“The demolition of vacant shops at 1-7a Cleveland Street and use of the adjoining Bell Street car park are part of long-held regeneration aspirations in the City Centre Area Action Plan.

“Together, they will form the site for the Box Space – a modern food, beverage and entertainment facility.

“These type of box spaces, using shipping container-style cabins, are hugely popular in other areas of the country such as Newcastle, London, Sheffield and Sunderland and will be a superb addition complementing Wolverhampton’s existing leisure, events and evening economy.”

The scheme, which includes demolition, land remediation of the site and the purchase of new shipping containers, will be funded through a combination of the Government's Future High Streets Fund and council investment.

Wolverhampton Council has appointed a contractor to begin preparatory works next week ahead of machines moving in to remove the derelict shops on Cleveland Street. The cleared site and car park sitting between Cleveland Street and Bell Street will then be used for the construction of the "box space", which is set to open in 2024.