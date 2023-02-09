Outstanding Games volunteer up for tourism award

Navnit Jogi poses in his custom-made Peaky Blinders attire at Alexander Stadium

Navnit Jogi from Wolverhampton has been shortlisted to win the VisitEngland Tourism Superstar 2023 competition after successfully making it into the final 10 entrants for his contribution as a Welcome Ambassador during the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

Created by the Business and Tourism Programme (BATP) and delivered with The Welcome People, Mr Jogi and his colleagues worked at a host of mobile information units between March and October at key locations throughout the West Midlands.

Throughout his eight months as an ambassador, he travelled from his home in Wolverhampton across the West Midlands and took the time to chat and get pictures whilst dressed in his custom-made Peaky Blinders attire.

He said: “It’s a privilege for me to be considered for this honour.

"After a tough couple of years for tourism due to the pandemic, this ambassador role helped me realise that my passion is to help people.

"Whether it was directions, helping people find a place to eat, or just a smile and wave to help them on their way, I loved every second of making someone’s day.

“This was my second time working at a Commonwealth Games.

"Everywhere you went, the streets, squares and venues were busy and buzzing and it was brilliant to see people from around the world enjoying our region.

“If I won Tourism Superstar 2023, it would be an amazing achievement for the entire region, and another reason for celebration after having hosted the UK’s most successful Commonwealth Games.”

A record 1.5 million tickets bought tickets for Birmingham 2022 making it the most popular Commonwealth Games ever to be hosted in the UK.

More than five million people visited Birmingham city centre during the two-week period of the Games and Birmingham City Council leader Councillor Ian Ward said Mr Jogi's nomination showed the work done by everyone who volunteered at the Games.

He said: “Navnit’s shortlisting for Tourism Superstar exemplifies the outstanding work that all our teams, and in particular the Commonwealth Collective of volunteers, delivered to bring the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to life.

“The Games were about so much more than world-class sport - they were about Birmingham and the West Midlands welcoming the world and when visitors came to the region, Navnit and our thousands of tireless volunteers made their trips an unforgettable experience.

"They’re one of the key factors that made the Commonwealth Games an unforgettable moment of collective celebration.

“It’s wonderful that Navnit has been recognised with this nomination and I would urge anyone who enjoyed a warm Birmingham 2022 welcome to vote for him.”

The winner of the award will be decided by a public vote, which is open now until March 20 and will be announced on March 25, with the winner presented with their award at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence ceremony in June.