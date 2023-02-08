Two-car crash in Wolverhampton city centre leaves woman injured and drivers delayed

Motorists faced delays of about 10 minutes as the drama unfolded during the morning rush hour. West Midlands Police and medics attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision, in Pipers Row at 8.36am. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene."