Two-car crash in Wolverhampton city centre leaves woman injured and drivers delayed

By Deborah HardimanWolverhampton

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-car collision that resulted in traffic jams in Wolverhampton town centre this morning.

A woman suffered minor injuries during the incident in Pipers Row, near the junction with Bilston Street.

Motorists faced delays of about 10 minutes as the drama unfolded during the morning rush hour. West Midlands Police and medics attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision, in Pipers Row at 8.36am. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

