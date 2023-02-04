New drone picture of city site that was a raging inferno shows two month clean-up successs

More than 100 firefighters battled the huge fire on Monday, December 5 which ripped through industrial units, old warehouses and derelict buildings.
Demolition experts have been busy since Christmas ensuring the burnt-out shells of buildings were taken down in compliance with strict health and safety regulations.
West Midlands Fire Service investigators quickly established the inferno had been started deliberately. West Midlands Police today confirmed no arrests had been made in connection with the huge arson attack.
However, East Park Councillor Louise Miles revealed Wolverhampton Council had been working closely with business owners affected by the fire.
She told the Express & Star: "The night of the fire is something I will never forget. I kind of got caught up with it all and was close enough to see the amazing work the firefighters did that day.
"The fire covered such a big area which is why the clean-up operation was so big. The council have been working with local businesses who were affected by the fire."
She added: "However, it is hard to devise long term ambitious plans for the area as the land is privately owned so we have to see what the owners want to do with such a large part of Horseley Fields."
Callers who alerted the emergency services on Monday, December 5, around 9pm described "50 foot" high flames. Winds fanned the flames creating one of the biggest fires in the living memory in Wolverhampton.
Trains were cancelled due to the proximity of the line to railway lines and roads remained closed four days later and diversions were put in place for the safety of motorists.
Homeowners and businesses reported debris raining down on their property and there was widespread relief there were no fatalities.