Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after early hours crash in Wolverhampton

Firefighters used cutting equipment to help release the driver who had become trapped following the collision in the Fallings Park area of the city.
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fortunately there were no serious injuries at this incident."
