Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after early hours crash in Wolverhampton

By Emma Walker Wolverhampton

Dramatic images released by fire crews in Wolverhampton show the extent of damage caused by a crash in the early hours.

Fire crews helped to release the driver who had become trapped following the crash in Wolverhampton
Firefighters used cutting equipment to help release the driver who had become trapped following the collision in the Fallings Park area of the city.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fortunately there were no serious injuries at this incident."

