Doctor found guilty of threatening to 'blow up' Wolverhampton MP's office

Sturart Anderson

Dr Abdul Alam rang the MP's Chapel Ash office on December 7 last year.

He was found guilty at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court of an offence of malicious communications.

His explanation that the phone call "had been intercepted and someone else made the threats" was dismissed as "fantastical" by the judge.

Communications officer Kiera Dillon was in the office when Dr Alam phoned and heard his voice with the call on loud speaker.

She told the court: "We get a lot of aggressive phone calls throughout the week but this was different.

"I could hear the voice was very loud and angry. I heard the voice say he was going to come 'and blow you all up'.

"The man was going on a tirade, I could not make out everything he said but he was angry."

Dr Alam, of Hilton Road in Wolverhampton, had phoned Mr Anderson for help returning to work after being dismissed working for Jaguar Land Rover.

Giving evidence Dr Alam, who has a PHD in design management, denied threatening Mr Anderson's staff but confirmed he puts stickers on phone's microphone to "stop MI6" listening in.

He said: "I made the phone call but it was intercepted and another voice came on the line and began making derogatory comments, I did not hear the words "we are going to bomb you" but instead the voice said "I'm going to bum you".

"So I thought I did not want to have anything to do with those derogatory comments, they were rude."

He added: "I am a professional, I have a clean record, why on earth would I want to threaten the office, I just wanted some help getting back into work."

After a two hour trial Judge Michael Wheeler had to determine Dr Alam's innocence or guilt.

He said: "Your defence that your phone call had been intercepted is fantastical so I am finding you guilty under the Malicious Communications Act."

Dr Alam cannot contact directly or indirectly Stuart Anderson MP or any of his staff. He is also not allowed to go within 50 yards of the MP's Chapel Ash office.