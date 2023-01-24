Notification Settings

Emergency works by Severn Trent closes road in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

Emergency works have closed a road in Wolverhampton.

Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
A section of Prestwood Road is expected to remain closed until Thursday.

A diversion for traffic is in place.

Wolverhampton Council warned motorists in a tweet, which said: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary road closure on Prestwood Road, between the junction of Lawrence Avenue and outside No.8, is expected to remain in place until Thursday (Jan 26).

"Vehicular diversion route: Bushbury Road, Thorneycroft Lane and vice versa."

