Emergency works by Severn Trent closes road in Wolverhampton

A section of Prestwood Road is expected to remain closed until Thursday.
A diversion for traffic is in place.
Wolverhampton Council warned motorists in a tweet, which said: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary road closure on Prestwood Road, between the junction of Lawrence Avenue and outside No.8, is expected to remain in place until Thursday (Jan 26).
"Vehicular diversion route: Bushbury Road, Thorneycroft Lane and vice versa."
