American singer-songwriter latest to head for the Halls

Chris Isaak has been announced as the newest act for the Halls, the new complex encompassing the 3,500-capacity Civic and 1,300-capacity Wulfrun and which is set to reopen in June with a list of top acts.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated singer and actor has performed to sold-out crowds over a three-decade career, with hits such as "Wicked Game", "Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing" and "Blue Hotel" among his hit singles.

He has also created music for film soundtracks such as "Eyes Wide Shut", "True Romance", "Wild at Heart", and "Blue Velvet" and starred in his own television show "The Chris Isaak Show".

Isaak will perform on Friday, June 30 as part of a star-studded and building list of acts in June at the Halls, starting with Dance act Leftfield on June 3 and also featuring Indian singer Ranjit Bawa on June 11 and a night of comedy with Gary Powndland and friends on June 23.

October will see a month of big acts coming to the Halls, with Level 42 bringing a night of British Jazz Funk on October 8, while rock giants Europe will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a night of hits on October 21 and Gabrielle brings her soulful sounds a week later.

To find out more about Chris Isaak and to buy tickets, go to axs.com/uk/events/465276/chris-isaak-tickets?skin=thehallswolverhampton