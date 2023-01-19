Notification Settings

Congestion on M54 between Wolverhampton and Albrighton following crash

By Mark MorrisWolverhampton

There were delays reported on the M54 between Wolverhampton and Albrighton on Thursday morning following a crash.

Photo: Highways Agency

Police and traffic officers were on the scene by 4:45am after the collision on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3.

Traffic was initially stopped completely, reportedly because of an oil spill, which caused traffic to build up.

By 6:05am, one of the lanes (Lane 2) was re-opened but Lane 1 remained closed for recovery and clean-up.

The Highways Agency were warning drivers travelling in the area that there was two miles of congestion and delays of 15 minutes.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

