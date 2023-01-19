Photo: Highways Agency

Police and traffic officers were on the scene by 4:45am after the collision on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3.

Traffic was initially stopped completely, reportedly because of an oil spill, which caused traffic to build up.

By 6:05am, one of the lanes (Lane 2) was re-opened but Lane 1 remained closed for recovery and clean-up.

The Highways Agency were warning drivers travelling in the area that there was two miles of congestion and delays of 15 minutes.