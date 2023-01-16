Train delays and cancellations between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton

It's the second time in less than a week damage to the overhead wires has caused delays.

West Midlands Railway services running through New Street and Wolverhampton were being "cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised."

The disruption was expected to last until around 3pm on Monday.

According to West Midlands Railway, "National Express West Midlands are accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton in both directions until further notice."

"Midland Metro are accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton in both directions until further notice."

There were also alternative rail options:

"Cross Country are accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Stoke-On-Trent via Wolverhampton in both directions until further notice.

"Avanti West Coast are accepting passengers between Birmingham International and Liverpool Lime Street via Stafford and Crewe in both directions until further notice.

"Northern and Merseyrail are accepting passengers between Liverpool South Parkway and Liverpool Lime Street in both directions until further notice.

"Transport For Wales are accepting passengers between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury in both directions until further notice."