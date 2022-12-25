Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help in finding man who went missing from Smethwick on Christmas Eve

By Mark MorrisWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Sandwell Police are appealing for help in finding a man who went missing on Christmas Eve.

The 46-year-old was last seen on Christmas Eve evening.
The 46-year-old was last seen on Christmas Eve evening.

Roy, 46, went missing from Smethwick and was last seen in the evening.

He's described as being 5ft 11ins tall.

Anyone with information is being urged contact the police via 999, quoting log 2424 of 24/12/22.

Officers posted a picture of Roy on social media and said: "We need your help to find Roy who has gone missing from Smethwick.

"The 46-year-old is 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen earlier this evening (24 December)."

"Anyone with information can contact us via 999 and quote log 2424 of 24/12/22," the post continued.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News