Police appeal for help in finding man who went missing from Smethwick on Christmas Eve

Roy, 46, went missing from Smethwick and was last seen in the evening.
He's described as being 5ft 11ins tall.
Anyone with information is being urged contact the police via 999, quoting log 2424 of 24/12/22.
Officers posted a picture of Roy on social media and said: "We need your help to find Roy who has gone missing from Smethwick.
"The 46-year-old is 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen earlier this evening (24 December)."
"Anyone with information can contact us via 999 and quote log 2424 of 24/12/22," the post continued.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Roy who has gone #missing from #Smethwick.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) December 24, 2022
The 46-year-old is 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen earlier this evening (24 December).
Anyone with information can contact us via 999 and quote log 2424 of 24/12/22. pic.twitter.com/4747epZOHf