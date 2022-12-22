Partnership between Wolves and university to continue for another year

Top photo caption: (L-R) Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager of marketing and commercial growth, Jenna Burke-Martin, head of women’s and girls’ football at Wolves, Jodie Pitt, second-year Football Coaching and Performance student at the University of Wolverhampton, Amanda West, Head of the School of Sport, at the University and Tim Steele, Pro Vice-Chancellor International and Regional Development at the University.

Hundreds of city students have already been given work placements leading to full-time roles, tours of at Molineux and play-on-the-pitch experiences through the deal.

And this will continue under the partnership, with work under way to provide students with coaching pathways from grassroots opportunities to elite international work.

Tim Steele, pro vice-chancellor international and regional development at the university, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Wolves and are also incredibly proud to be the training kit sponsor for the Women’s team, showcasing our continued support for the future of women’s football.

“Our partnership continues to go from strength to strength providing unique opportunities for all our students both in the UK and for those studying our degrees overseas to gain valuable experience working across different departments at the club.

“Both the club and the university have significant international ambitions and this partnership is helping put Wolverhampton on the world map.”

The university is already the kit sponsor for the club's e-sports team and training kit sponsor for the women's first-team this year. The university will also continue to work with the club to offer placements to students, allowing them to gain vital experience at the start of their careers.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager of marketing and commercial growth, said: “We are so pleased to be continuing our long-standing partnership with the University of Wolverhampton.

“As the two major organisations carrying the city’s name, it’s incredibly important for us to be progressive, joined-up and supporting the bigger vision of the city. We both believe wholeheartedly in driving international visibility, nurturing young talent, and developing the local economy.

“We have been working closely together for many years, enabling the University to reach a global audience and enrich opportunities for local students.

“Working with Podar World College in Mumbai - one of the university’s international partners – has been a particular highlight in growing our international footprint. Led by University lecturers, the college has incubated a number of initiatives for the club, including launching the first official Wolves supporter club in India.

“The University’s investment in the new screen school has also provided a perfect catalyst for the club’s esports and media teams to create world-class content and provide real-life work experience for students.

“From football coaching students to journalism and research students, there is a range of experiences to support students to kick-start their careers and I look forward to supporting more passionate students in the year ahead.”

Jodie Pitt, proud Wolves supporter and second-year Football Coaching and Performance student at the University said: “As a student, it’s a fantastic opportunity to have our university partner with the local club.

“When I looked to transfer from my previous University, there was a world of differences between the opportunities available there compared to the University of Wolverhampton.

“So many students on my course have a link with Wolves whether that’s through coaching or analysis and it’s great to see Wolves offering a range of placements to benefit students across the University.