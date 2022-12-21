Christmas bin collection days across the Black Country and Staffordshire over festive period

Bin collection dates will be changed over the Christmas period

Waste collection dates often change when there's a bank holiday, and with Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, that bank holiday will be recognised on Tuesday, December 27, and Boxing Day is also a bank holiday which is taking place on Monday, December 26.

Then the following week, New Years Day falls on Sunday, January 1, and so the bank holiday is held on Monday, January 2 instead.

These bank holiday changes have resulted in alterations to bin collection days over the Christmas period.

Each individual council has provided information on collections for their area:

Wolverhampton Council

Monday, December 26: No bins will be collected on this day. Residents due a collection on Boxing Day should leave their bins out from 7am on Tuesday 27 December, and they will either be collected on December 27 or 28.

Residents have been advised to leave their bins out until they have been collected.

Dudley council

There only one change to collections in Dudley this year, and it will be on Monday, December 26.

Dudley council has advised anyone that would normally be due a waste collection on Monday, should instead put their bin out on Saturday, December 24 - Christmas Eve.

All other collections will go ahead as normal.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "We know how important bin and recycling collections are to people, especially over Christmas where we tend to have a lot more waste to put out.

"I am pleased therefore to report that for the overwhelming majority of the borough, waste and recycling collections will go ahead as normal over the festive period.

"People who normally have collections on a Monday need to note the earlier collection time on Christmas Eve.

"Loads of items can be recycled, reused or reduced, including cards, wrapping paper, cardboard packaging, boxes and plastic bottles, so please consider what you can do to help recycle.

"Our crews are a credit to us, going out on the roads tirelessly in all weathers to make sure our bins are collected. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for all of their hard work."

Walsall Council

No waste collections will take place on Monday, December 26.

Residents normally due a collection on Monday, should put their bins out to be collected on Tuesday, December 27 instead.

Sandwell Council

Sandwell residents are being reminded that there are changes to multiple bin collection days over the Christmas period.

Usual collection date - New collection date

Monday, December 26 - Tuesday, December 27

Tuesday, December 27 - Wednesday, December 28

Wednesday, December 28 - Thursday, December 29

Thursday, December 29 - Friday, December 30

Friday, December 30 - Saturday, December 31

Monday, January 2 - No change

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment Services, said: “There are changes to bin collection days in the week between Christmas and New Year – please put out your bins a day later than usual that week. Collections return to their usual day the following week.

“Don’t forget to make the most of your blue lid recycling bin - cut up cardboard boxes or fold them down, and squash plastic bottles and cans to help make more space.

“If for any reason, such as bad weather, the crews can’t get to your street on your bin collection day, please leave the bins out and they will be with you as soon as possible.”

South Staffordshire Council

There will be no bin collections on Monday, December 26, and all collections will be a day later than normal for the rest of the week.

So as follows:

Monday, December 26 - Tuesday, December 27

Tuesday, December 27 - Wednesday, December 28

Wednesday, December 28 - Thursday, December 29

Thursday, December 29 - Friday, December 30

Friday, December 30 - Saturday, December 31

Lichfield District Council

Residents in Lichfield district council are advised that all collections will take place one day later between Monday, December 26 and Friday, January 6.