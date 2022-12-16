Older people let their hair down and make new friends at Daytime Dance Club in Wolverhampton

Regulars and newcomers alike enjoy a dance

The Daytime Dance Club is an initiative by Age UK Wolverhampton to bring older people together on an afternoon each month between 1pm and 4pm and allow them to let their hair down, dance to the music of their youth, meet old friends and make new ones.

The club started earlier in the year at the West End Club in Wolverhampton in June and has now moved to a new location at Wednesfield Conservative Club, with the first event taking place on Wednesday this week.

Despite the cold weather, more than 30 people came down to enjoy a drink and a dance to music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s in comfortable, safe and warm surroundings, with several attending the event for the first time.

The event allows older people to come together, make friends and enjoy a dance

The Daytime Dance Club initiative was set up and organised by Age UK Wolverhampton events and activities coordinator Lavida Fletcher, who said the relaxed feeling of the event allowed people to come and feel welcome straight away.

She said: "What it means to me is getting all the older folk from across the city together to have a good time and relax, coming in and going whenever they want and not having to worry about going home in the dark.

"It's also good to have a warm room, which gets warmer when everyone is up and dancing, and wonderful to see people having a bit of fun and meeting new people."

Age UK Wolverhampton CEO Mark Guest was among the members of the charity enjoying the festive feeling of the room and said the music played was a big part of what made it special.

Di Vukmirovic, Pauline Gibbons, Lavida Fletcher and Mark Guest put on the moves

He said: "One of the most important things about this is that it's not just old music, but it's the music that they listened to when they were younger and that makes a real difference.

"We asked them what they wanted to hear, they told us what they wanted and we got it in and it evokes their memories of being younger, while also being really happy to be there with the people they're there with.

"I've been stunned by the emotional impact it's had on people, with reducing isolation and bringing back memories and helping with mental and physical health, and they're getting all the benefits as a side effect."

The hall at the Conservative Club was filled with the sounds of laughter and chatter from those in attendance, as well as a selection of Christmas songs to go alongside the sounds of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Motown and other favourites.

Brian Knibbs has been a regular since the first event in June

Brian Knibbs from Ashmore Park had been to every Daytime Dance Club since the inception of the event, having heard about it at the West End Club where he is a member.

The 69-year-old said the atmosphere was one of the best parts of the dance club and said it had a positive effect on people who might otherwise have nowhere else to go.

He said: "I like socialising and I'm very much a people person, so this has been fantastic to come down to, particularly as I like to dance - before my hip operation, I was dancing four or five times a week.

"It's great for people struggling with isolation as I live on my own and I can appreciate how people can get depressed doing so, so I think this can lighten their day and give them something to look forward to."

Tess Warhurst, Jackie Cassell and Sebra Baker enjoy a laugh and a drink

Among those taking the opportunity to come out and dance the afternoon away was Jackie Cassell from Essington, with the 71-year-old saying it was a warm and welcoming place to come to.

She said: "I think it's been a great idea by Age UK to put this sort of thing on and I was very impressed when I went down to the first one, so it's always fun to come to these events.

"I would encourage more older people to come down and take part as you'll hear good music and make new friends."

Friendship was a big talking point for those attending the event, with 78-year-old Maureen Boffin from Wednesfield among those who said she had made new friends after attending the club in the past.

She said: "I found out about this online and thought it was a great idea as, otherwise, you're just sitting in the house on your own, so this is fabulous.

"I came down to the first one on my own, but I've now built this great circle of friends and we enjoy getting together to have a drink and a dance and I only wish it was every fortnight, rather than every month."

Among Maureen's circle of friends was 79-year-old Alan Page from Ashmore Park, who attended the dances with his sister Mary Fulford.

Mary Fulford and brother Alan Page share a cup of tea as they listen to the music

He said he was a lover of rock and roll and said it was great to have something to do during the winter months, rather than just sitting at home.

He said: "I'm bowling throughout the summer, and that's all I do now, so when the winter comes, I usually don't have anything on, so this is great as it gets me out of the house."

The Daytime Dance Club will also be taking in a new venue in 2023 as Penn Bowling Club welcomes the event on Thursday, January 19.

Future Dance Clubs will take place at Wednesfield Conservative Club on the second Wednesday of every month and at Penn Bowling Club on the second Thursday of each month, with each event costing £3 each.