Lower Walsall Street now fully reopened following major Wolverhampton fire

An image image of the location.

Wolverhampton council confirmed that the road had reopened this morning.

Lower Walsall Street has now fully reopened to all traffic following the fire at Lower Horseley Fields. pic.twitter.com/fevVJgDc5y — Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) December 10, 2022

It comes just a day after police confirmed they are investigating the massive blaze, after fire investigators initially looked into the cause and said they believe it was started deliberately.

Fire crews were called out to Lower Horseley Fields at around 9pm on Monday, which led to a number of roads being closed and railway lines being shut as firefighters tackled the flames.

A string of active businesses were engulfed in the blaze, which measured approximately 200m x 200m, with owners speaking of the disruption it has caused to their livelihoods in the run-up to Christmas.

The fire was finally extinguished on Thursday after days of round-the-clock work by crews from across the West Midlands.

A spokesman said: "We are treating the fire as arson.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact live chat via our website quoting crime reference number 20/1014469/22."

A number of roads near the scene of the fire were closed. Willenhall Road reopened to traffic yesterday with a signposted diversion for outbound traffic - taking drivers along Ring Road, Bilston Road and Stowheath Lane.

At its height 28 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters were on the scene.

With police roadblocks stopping traffic passing through the industrial estate during the week, businesses around the area began to feel the effect of diverted traffic and late deliveries.