Watch as hundreds turn out for fun in the sun at Wolverhampton colour run

The annual fundraiser, which featured almost 250 runners, took place at Wolverhampton’s East Park in aid of the Beacon Centre for the Blind charity.

The 5K event transformed East Park into a spectacle of colours with participants covered in coloured powder as they made their way around the course, with all funds raised going to support the work of the local sight loss charity.

12 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

Sarah Dovey, fundraising manager at the Beacon Centre, said: "We are overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm displayed by everyone who came along.