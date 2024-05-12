Watch as hundreds turn out for fun in the sun at Wolverhampton colour run
Hundreds of runners descended on East Park on Sunday for the Beacon Centre’s Family Fun Colour Run.
By Adam Smith
The annual fundraiser, which featured almost 250 runners, took place at Wolverhampton’s East Park in aid of the Beacon Centre for the Blind charity.
The 5K event transformed East Park into a spectacle of colours with participants covered in coloured powder as they made their way around the course, with all funds raised going to support the work of the local sight loss charity.
Sarah Dovey, fundraising manager at the Beacon Centre, said: "We are overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm displayed by everyone who came along.