Police launch investigation after massive fire in Wolverhampton treated as arson

By Lisa O'Brien

Police have now launched an investigation after a massive fire involving a number of factory units in Wolverhampton has been treated as arson.

A major incident was declared

Crews were called out to Lower Horseley Fields at around 9pm on Monday which led to a number of roads being closed and railway lines being shut in the aftermath.

It saw a string of active businesses engulfed in the blaze with business owners speaking of the disruption it has caused to their livelihoods in the run-up to Christmas.

The fire was finally extinguished on Thursday after days of round-the-clock work by crews from across the West Midlands.

Fire investigators initially looked into the cause and said they believe the fire was started deliberately.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed it has launched an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We are treating the fire as arson.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact live chat via our website quoting crime reference number 20/1014469/22."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

