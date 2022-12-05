Major incident declared as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze near railway in Wolverhampton

Photo courtesy: Richard Bennett

According to West Midlands fire Service, they were called to a "large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields" just after 9pm on Monday, with a major incident being declared around an hour later.

The fire was engulfing the entire factory, and photos and videos from the scene captured the sheer scale of the blaze.

With the incident still ongoing, a fire service statement said: "Four fire engines initially responded.

"Our response was quickly increased due to the scale of the fire, and we now have more than 20 of our appliances in attendance.

"Two hydraulic platforms are also being utilised as our crews continue to tackle the blaze," the statement continued.

A major incident was declared after 10pm because of the "size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses."

Firefighters urged local people to keep their windows and doors closed.

At the time of writing, the incident was considered ongoing, with the fire service working with the Police, Ambulance and Network Rail.

At 11:10pm, they confirmed: "All nearby trains have been stopped, and a full evacuation of the site has taken place.

"Our crews are tackling the blaze from multiple angles, and we have more than 100 firefighters in attendance.

"Our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP) is pumping water from a nearby canal."