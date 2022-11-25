It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as fundraising festive plant sale gets ready to open

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 23/11/2022..Pic in Oxley at Marsh Lane Plants, where they are getting ready fot there big Christmas Event this Saturday, raising money for Stroke Victims. Pictured is Anthony Hall and Mom: Sonia Hall..

Marsh Lane Plant Sale in Wolverhampton will be raising funds for the West Park Stroke Cycling Group, which helps those who have suffered a stroke.

Christmas trees, holly wreaths and festive plants will be available at the sale in Marsh Lane, Fordhouses, on Saturday from 11am to 5pm, and from 4pm there will be entertainment leading up to a Christmas lights switch-on.

The Lavender Girls will be singing Christmas songs, there will be fire-eating and a visit from Father Christmas, as well as free mulled wine, mince pies and gifts for children.

Anthony Hall, who runs the plant sale with his family, said: "My dad had a stroke in 2019 and spent four-and-a-half months at New Cross Hospital and West Park Hospital. We almost lost him.

"In May last year I won on the bingo and split the money with my mum and dad. My dad wanted to buy some plants and give back to those helping stroke patients, so we put the money together into doing this plant sale.

"We did it as a one-off weekend last June but it was very popular. It became week by week and got stronger and stronger.

"We raise money for West Park Stroke Cycling Group. Dad has attended the gardening group and arts and crafts they run for people who have had strokes.

"They also have specially adaptive bikes which stroke patients can use for exercise. It's a great way of meeting others. It helps with their brain as well as functioning.

"Last Christmas we decided to sell Christmas trees and holly wreaths and they flew out. This year we've gone above and beyond."

The plant sale will also be collecting food for a food bank, with visitors encouraged to bring donations along.

It is also running a raffle, with the chance to win a huge Christmas hamper.

Tickets are being sold at £2 per strip or four strips for £5.

The plant sale will also be open from 11am-5pm on Sunday and at the same time on weekends leading up to Christmas.