Karl Henry switching Christmas lights on at New Cross Hospital

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

New Cross Hospital is holding its Charity Christmas Fair and light switch-on event with some special guests.

The festive treat has been lined up between 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday, November 30 with Santa Claus already putting WV10 0QP into his sleigh’s sat nav for the big day.

Organised by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity, visitors will be treated to a host of seasonal stalls selling everything from bags to candles and perfume and the Trust’s Choir, The RWT Singers, will also be present to serenade the crowd with Christmas songs and carols around the tree.

Karl Henry, the ex-Wolves captain, is switching on the lights will do the honours with help from two of the Trust’s youngest fundraisers.

All the fun will take place in the Emergency Department marquee at the hospital and parking will be free throughout the event.

Charity development manager Amanda Winwood said: "It really is the most wonderful time of the year in our charity calendar and the team loves giving people a pre-Christmas treat to remember.

"We’re so excited that Santa and his reindeer will be coming to Wolverhampton ahead of their busy December and also want to thank Karl Henry for being another VIP guest on the day."

She added: “Visitors will be able to snap up plenty of bargains from a great range of stalls and our RWT Singers will certainly spread some early Christmas cheer as they are fantastic.

“We can’t wait to see everyone and look forward to an afternoon to remember.”

