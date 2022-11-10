Mother claims stray fireworks hit family during display at Wolverhampton bar

Footage was shared online of the moment fireworks failed to fire into the air

Footage has been shared on social media of fireworks allegedly going awry at the free display hosted at the Garden Bar on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, on Saturday.

Both West Midlands Police and Fire Service have confirmed their attendance at the event and reported nobody was injured on the night.

The display started at 7.30pm, and one of those in attendance was mother-of-one Jessica from Wolverhampton.

Jessica reported fireworks hitting both herself and her 11-year-old son.

She said: "The night was a mess from start to finish. We got there just before the fireworks, at around 7.15pm and made our way outside, they didn’t actually announce fireworks being sent off.

"Then during the first round, some went into the crowd and hit my boyfriend and myself in the back of my leg.

"Once it calmed down people were leaving, then the second lot went off, and one flew past my hand and hit my son in his head. Luckily nobody was seriously injured, it was more the shock than anything."

Jessica says the children she took to the event have been left shaken by the ordeal.

"It's ruined it for the children now, they don’t want to go to another fireworks display," she added. "After we left, obviously there were other fireworks going off and they were scared, I am very angry about it."

Others in attendance have also contacted the Express & Star to share their experiences, with another parent admitting their child was left shaken.

Emergency services attended the event to reports of people being hit by fireworks, however, no injuries were found.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to an organised firework display at The Garden Bar, situated on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, shortly before 8pm on Saturday night following reports someone had been struck by a firework.

"Our colleagues from the ambulance service were also in attendance but there were no injuries."

Wolverhampton Council also said it had received no reports about the event.