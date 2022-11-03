Times and dates for Covid-19 vaccination pop-up clinics

Bilston pop up Covid Vacine offer (LTR) Abul Kashem, Pharmacist Lead Vaccinator; Harrison, St John's Ambulance; Keely, St John's Ambulence, Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing

The clinic will be open from November 3 to 4, between 9am and 3pm, and again on Monday, November 7 and Wednesday to Friday ( November 9 to 11) between 9am and 3pm.

No appointment is necessary and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

The pop-up clinic is also available at Park Village Education Centre, Cannock Road, Low Hill, every Saturday to Monday from 10am to 6pm, and Tuesdays from 1pm to 7pm.

Following its stay at Bilston Market, the pop-up will move to the car park of Wednesfield Library, Well Lane, where it will be open from 10am to 4pm every weekday – except Tuesdays – from Monday, November 14 to 25.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Covid-19 infection rates remain high in Wolverhampton, with latest estimates suggesting that around one in 30 people in Wolverhampton currently have the virus.

"We have worked hard with our health partners to ensure people can get their Covid-19 vaccination where they want it, and when they want it and, with plenty of clinics operating across Wolverhampton throughout November, I would strongly urge people who are eligible for their vaccination, whether that’s their first, second or their booster, to get it as soon as they can."